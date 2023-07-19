PM Modi should apologise for terming welfare schemes as ‘revadi’, says Congress

July 19, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the women of the country for referring to welfare schemes as revadi (freebies), the Congress said on Wednesday (July 19) as the Karnataka government launched Gruha Lakshmi scheme to transfer ₹ 2,000 to the woman head of a family.

Party general secretary Randeep Surjewala, addressing a press conference at AICC headquarters, said the scheme was the “biggest attack on the BJP-made inflation”.

He said Mr. Modi should take a cue and adopt the path shown by the Congress government in Karnataka of adopting welfare schemes for the people.

The Congress leader said the Modi government should reduce the prices of LPG cylinders, petrol and diesel and other essential commodities.

“The Prime Minister should insulting welfare oriented governments and welfare schemes as ‘revadis’. He should apologise to the people, especially women, and give a timeline by when he intends to reduce their prices,” Mr. Surjewala said.

He said that Gruha Lakshmi scheme is the world’s largest direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme that will benefit over one crore beneficiaries. Going by ration card data, there are 1.28 crore women heads of family in Karnataka, Mr. Surjewala noted.

The Congress leader also added that the registration for the scheme will begin on Wednesday and the first tranche of money will be transferred between August 15 and 20.

Every household, except for those that pay income tax, will get ₹2,000 every month and by next year, the number of beneficiaries will go up to 1.35 crores, receiving ₹30,000 crore.

“Gruha Lakshmi is a stepping stone towards our commitment of ensuring a Universal Basic Income to all citizens of the state. It is also an antidote to the Modi-made mehangai that is burning a huge hole in the pockets of every Indian,” tweeted Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh.

