PM Modi shocked at Gaza hospital attack; says those involved be held responsible

October 18, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - New Delhi

According to media reports, the Hamas group said a massive explosion at the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza killed hundreds of people on October 17

PTI

People inspect inside a church within the premises of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, and where Palestinians who fled their homes were sheltering amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, in Gaza City, October 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Expressing shock over the tragic loss of lives in an attack on a hospital in Gaza, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 18 said civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict were a serious concern and those involved should be held responsible.

"Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Mr. Modi said on X.

"Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible," the Prime Minister said.

Hostilities between Israel and Hamas began after armed Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip launched an unprecedented attack on Israel by land, air, and sea on October 7. Since the start of hostilities, as many as 2,778 Palestinians have been killed.

Media reports have cited official Israeli sources as saying that at least 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed in Israel.

