National

PM Modi shares video of yoga asan, says it helps relieve stress

PM Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel has a list of videos on yoga.

PM Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel has a list of videos on yoga.  

In a bid to encourage people to stay fit during lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a video of a yoga asan which he practices.

“Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week,” he wrote on Twitter.

Yoga nidra is known for relieving stress.

“It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety,” he wrote.

He shared a video each in English and Hindi.

According to details available on various websites, yoga nidra helps relieve stress.

Responding to a question during Mann ki Baat on Sunday on how he is keeping fit during the lockdown, he had said he would post the videos.

“But do remember, that I am not a fitness expert, I am also not a yoga teacher. I am merely a practitioner,” he had said.

“... some yoga asanas have greatly benefited me. It’s possible that some of these tips might help you too during the lockdown,” he said on Sunday.

A nationwide 21-day lockdown was enforced on March 24 to check the spread of coronavirus as social distancing is possibly the only way to prevent people from infecting the deadly virus.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 11:59:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-shares-video-of-yoga-asan-says-it-helps-relieve-stress/article31214758.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY