PM Modi shares Nancy Pelosi’s speech applauding his commitment to tackle climate change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 4 shared the speech of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi who applauded his commitment to tackle climate change.

“Excellent points made by @SpeakerPelosi at the programme marking #Gandhi150 in Washington DC,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Referring to her speech, Mr. Modi said Ms. Pelosi talked about the friendship between India and the U.S., Mahatma Gandhi and more.

Applauding Mr. Modi’s commitment to tackle climate change, Ms. Pelosi on October 3 said the Indian Prime Minister has upheld the values of Gandhi by taking on a challenge that poses an existential threat to the planet.

She also said that the Mahatma’s freedom struggle is a debt the U.S. owes to India.

Referring to the “commitment” shown by Mr. Modi in ensuring that the agreement on climate change was finalised, Ms. Pelosi said, “It was not easy. But it was done.”