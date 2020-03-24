National

PM Modi shares message explaining meaning of coronavirus in Gujarati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a message which explains the meaning of coronavirus in Gujarati.

He said on Twitter that the forward is very relevant today.

Read: Janata Curfew | Narendra Modi thanks people for staying indoors, says battle not over

In Hindi it means ko: koi ro: road par, na: nahin nikale. (No one come on streets).

Mr. Modi has been taking to social media to disseminate information on ways to protect against the deadly virus.

He has also batted for social distancing, asking people to stay home and venture out only when absolutely necessary to check the spread of coronavirus.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2020 3:28:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-shares-message-explaining-meaning-of-coronavirus-in-gujarati/article31145714.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY