GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi set to deliver 11th Independence Day address in a row

PM Narendra Modi’s first Independence Day address of his third term will take him past Manmohan Singh, who unfurled the tricolour 10 times from the ramparts of Red Fort during 2004-2014

Updated - August 14, 2024 06:30 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 06:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag for the 11th time in a row on Thursday (15th August, 2024) on Independence Day – the centrepiece annual event where he lays out his government's agenda, presents its report card, makes important policy, and programme announcements and speaks about burning issues.

PM Modi’s first Independence Day address of his third term will take him past Manmohan Singh, who unfurled the tricolour 10 times from the ramparts of Red Fort during 2004-2014, and place him behind Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who did the honours 17 and 16 times respectively.

While the theme of 'Viksit Bharat' is expected to animate his address, there is a view that the crisis in Bangladesh, especially the targeting of minority Hindus, may find a mention in his speech, more so as Hindutva groups have strongly taken up the issue and hit the streets.

Also Read: Promised change in 2014, performance in 2019, will return with report card in 2024: Modi at Red Fort

Mr. Modi may also speak about the mandate for his government for a third straight term, though with a reduced majority, and dwell at length on how reforms, development programmes, and welfare measures rolled out in the last 10 years have impacted the lives of the people.

It will be eagerly seen if the Prime Minister announces any new initiative or expands the ambit of some ongoing welfare programmes at a time when a combined Opposition, at its strongest in the last 10 years, has pivoted to populist welfare promises to draw support.

Jammu and Kashmir has often figured in his August 15 speeches as the government has worked overtime to reconfigure the security and development paradigms in the erstwhile state, now a Union territory, since scrapping Article 370 in 2019.

Of late, the region, especially the Jammu division, has seen several terror incidents, leading to the deaths of several security personnel.

The Supreme Court has set September 30 as the deadline for the holding of Assembly Elections there.

There is also an anticipation that some of the key decisions taken by the government since he assumed the office in June for a third term may be highlighted by him.

Such decisions include an expansion of the housing scheme for the poor, a major boost to road and rail infra, and a proposed change in the law regulating Waqf boards and properties, which have drawn vehement criticism from opposition parties.

Related Topics

Independence Day / India / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.