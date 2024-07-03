GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi says people rejected propaganda, voted for performance in Rajya Sabha speech

He took potshots at the Congress for its statement that the country was bound to grow irrespective of who was in power

Published - July 03, 2024 03:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, on July 3, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, on July 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the 2024 general election verdict showed people have rejected propaganda and voted for performance.

Replying to the debate on a motion thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of the Parliament, he said politics of misleading people has been defeated.

In his address in Rajya Sabha, Mr. Modi said that for his party BJP, the Constitution is not just a compilation of articles but its spirit and words are very important too.

It acts like a lighthouse for governments, he said adding the Constitution Day will disseminate the spirit of the Constitution in the country.

Mr. Modi said this is the first time in six decades that a government has returned to power after being in the office for 10 years.

The third term for the BJP-led NDA is for making India a developed and self-reliant nation, he said.

The verdict is to make India the world's third largest economy from the current fifth. he said.

He took potshots at the Congress for its statement that the country was bound to grow irrespective of who was in power.

Those who ran the government on the auto-pilot mode can only make such statements, he said.

Parliament proceedings / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / politics

