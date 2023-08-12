HamberMenu
PM Modi says Opposition ran away during no-confidence motion, slams TMC's 'terror politics'

Alleging that the ruling TMC let “loose a reign of terror” in West Bengal during the rural polls, PM Modi said despite such threats, people have blessed BJP candidates

August 12, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Kolaghat (WB)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad, in New Delhi, on August 12, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad, in New Delhi, on August 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 12 slammed the Opposition parties for walking out from Parliament during the no-confidence motion and said his government has defeated the "negativity being spread" by them across the country.

PM Modi, who virtually addressed the Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal, criticised the ruling TMC for using "terror and threats" to intimidate the opposition in the State during the rural poll last month.

"Only two days back, we had defeated the opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament. We had also defeated the negativity being spread by them. The opposition parties didn't want voting as it would have exposed the cracks in their alliance. They ran away from the House," he said while addressing the programme.

The no-confidence motion against the Modi government was defeated through a voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after opposition MPs staged a walkout.

A no-confidence motion is a formal proposal moved by a member against the government in Lok Sabha under Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

PM Modi also alleged that the Opposition parties "didn't want a discussion" on Manipur.

"They were not serious about any discussion, they just wanted to do politics over it," he claimed.

Hitting out at the Congress' decade-old slogan "Garibi hatao" (eliminate poverty), the Prime Minister said, "In reality, they have done nothing to remove poverty and uplift the living conditions of the poor people of the country." He claimed that the BJP government has "taken steps for the overall development of the poor in the country".

Alleging that the ruling TMC let “loose a reign of terror” in West Bengal during the rural polls, PM Modi said despite such threats, people have blessed BJP candidates.

"In Bengal, violence has been used as a means to threaten the opposition. But despite this, love of the people of Bengal has led to the people's victory. But when our candidates have won, they are not allowed to take out a procession. If some take out a procession, they are attacked. This is TMC's politics," he alleged.

