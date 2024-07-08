ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Moscow visit, PM Modi hails ‘special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia’

Updated - July 08, 2024 10:50 am IST

Published - July 08, 2024 10:28 am IST

Modi will pay a visit to Russia from July 8 to 9 to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit that will review the entire range of multifaceted ties between the two countries

The Hindu Bureau

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of his two-day visit to Russia Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement hailed the “special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.”

Mr. Modi will pay a visit to Russia from July 8 to 9 to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit that will review the entire range of multifaceted ties between the two countries. He added that the relationship between the two countries “has advanced over the past ten years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.”

“I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues. We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region. The visit will also provide me an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia.”

After concluding his trip to Russia, Mr. Modi will travel to Austria, which will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to that country in 41 years

“In Austria, I will have the opportunity to meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Austria is our steadfast and reliable partner and we share the ideals of democracy and pluralism,” he said in the statement.

PM Modi In Moscow: What To Watch Out For 

“Together with the Austrian Chancellor, I look forward to exchanging views with business leaders from both sides to explore mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities. I will also be interacting with the Indian community in Austria who is well regarded for their professionalism and conduct..”

