PM Modi reviews security situation in J&K; says ‘deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities’

Updated - June 13, 2024 05:36 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 05:08 pm IST - New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir security situation: During a review meeting, PM Narendra Modi emphasised the need for deploying the full spectrum of India’s counter-terror capabilities; Mr. Modi also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations

ANI

Security personnel during a cordon and search operation after an encounter with terrorists at Saida Sukhal village, in Kathua district, on June 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 13 reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior officials, Government of India sources said.

The Prime Minister was given a full overview of the security-related situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi was also apprised of the counter-terror efforts being undertaken.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasized the importance of deploying the full spectrum of India’s counter-terror capabilities.

He also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations, it added.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation and was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration.

This recent encounter follows a series of terror attacks in the Jammu and Kashmir region over the past few days.

Jammu and Kashmir region has been witnessing a surge in violence with three significant attacks: the Reasi terror attack, the Kathua terror attack and the Doda terror attack.

The first incident was reported on June 9, when terrorists targeted a bus in Reasi, causing it to plunge into a gorge, resulting in the deaths of at least nine pilgrims and injuring 42 others.

Earlier, a constable of the Special Operations Group (SOG) sustained injuries in an encounter in Doda district, said the Jammu and Kashmir police.

