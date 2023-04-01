PM Modi calls on armed forces to stay ready to deal with threats

April 01, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reviewing the operational readiness of the armed forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 1 called upon the three Services to stay ready to deal with new and emerging threats while stating that all steps are being taken to equip the armed forces with necessary weapons and technologies. He addressed the valedictory session of the Combined Commanders Conference in Bhopal.

The PM was briefed by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan about the various discussions conducted during this year’s conference, a Defence Ministry statement said. Mr. Modi complimented the armed forces for their role in nation-building and providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) assistance to friendly countries, it stated.

“During the final day of the session, various topics including aspects of digitisation; cyber security; challenges of social media; Aatmanirbharta; absorption of Agniveers and jointness were discussed,” the Ministry said.

In a significant development, the scope of the conference was expanded this year, wherein a few multi-layered and interactive sessions were conducted with participation of soldiers from every command of the Army, Navy and Air Force, including the Tri-Services Andaman and Nicobar Command, the statement said.

This three-day conference of combined apex-level military leadership of the country commenced on March 30 with the theme ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’. “During the conference, deliberations over a varied spectrum of issues were held, including on national security and evolving a joint military vision for the future,” the statement added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had addressed and interacted with the top military brass on Friday.

This year’s conference was special, wherein, inputs from the field units were sought on contemporary issues like changes in TTP (tactics, techniques, and procedures) and way forward for greater integration among the three Services, the Ministry said.

The conference also provided an opportunity for the Commanders to review the modernisation of the armed forces and the ongoing and concluded military operations, while also discussing ways to improve the country’s defence capabilities, the statement added.