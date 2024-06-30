PM Modi releases three books on former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 30 released three books on the life and journey of former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on the eve of the latter's 75th birthday.

Mr. Modi released the books via video conferencing from Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Modi said he is happy that he got the opportunity to release the books and expressed confidence that the former Vice President's biography would inspire people.

He further said thousands of party workers, including himself, got the opportunity to learn from Mr. Naidu.

The books released by the PM include biography of the former Vice President titled "Venkaiah Naidu – Life in Service", "Celebrating Bharat – The Mission and Message of Shri M Venkaiah Naidu as 13th Vice President of India," a photo chronicle and pictorial biography in Telugu titled "Mahaneta – Life and Journey of Shri M Venkaiah Naidu."

Mr. Naidu, several other leaders and prominent personalities attended the event in Hyderabad.