PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps on Ram temple in Ayodhya

PM Modi will attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya

January 18, 2024 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative postage stamps on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world, in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative postage stamps on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world, in Ayodhya. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 18 released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram temple of Ayodhya and a book of stamps dedicated to Lord Ram issued by countries across the world.

Components of the design of the stamps include the Ram temple, choupai (the verse) 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', the sun, the Saryu River and sculptures in and around the temple.

The six commemorative stamps released today include those of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri- each key figures and symbols associated with Lord Ram's narrative.

The use of gold leaf detailing the sun rays and chaupai featured on the stamps lend a majestic touch to the stamps.

The five physical elements i.e. sky, air, fire, earth and water, known as 'Panchabhutas' are reflected through various design elements and establish the perfect harmony of Panchamahabhutas essential for all manifestations.

The book on stamps is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Lord Ram to various societies.

This 48-page book includes stamps issued by over 20 countries including like U.S., New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia and organisations like the U.N.

These countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Czech Republic, Fiji, Gibraltar, Guyana, Grenada, India, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Nepal, New Zealand, Singapore, Srilanka, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Thailand, Togo, United Nations, and the U.S.

Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol is scheduled at the grand temple in Ayodhya on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. During the ceremony, an idol of Lord Ram will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya's Ram temple.

The rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony began on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony.

