PM Modi reiterates commitment to protecting lions

Updated - August 10, 2024 11:20 am IST

Published - August 10, 2024 11:01 am IST - New Delhi

I compliment all those working on Lion conservation and reiterate our commitment to protecting these majestic big cats, wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X

PTI

I invite all wildlife lovers to Gir to discover the majestic Asiatic Lion. It will also give everyone the opportunity to witness the efforts to protect the Lion, says PM Modi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government's commitment to protecting lions on the occasion of World Lion Day on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and added, "On World Lion Day, I compliment all those working on Lion conservation and reiterate our commitment to protecting these majestic big cats. India, as we all know, is home to a large Lion population in Gir, Gujarat. Over the years, their numbers have increased significantly, which is great news."

PM Modi further said, “The Union Cabinet approved the setting up of the International Big Cat Alliance, to bring together all the nations of the world where big cats reside. It seeks to build a holistic approach to boost sustainable development and also support community efforts in this regard.”

“I also invite all wildlife lovers to Gir to discover the majestic Asiatic Lion. It will also give everyone the opportunity to witness the efforts to protect the Lion and at the same time experience the hospitality of the people of Gujarat.”, Mr. Modi wrote on X.

