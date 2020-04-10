National

PM Modi recalls courage and righteousness of Jesus Christ on Good Friday

In this file photo Prime MInister Narendra Modi, with Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith (left) and Ranil Wickremesinghe (right), at St. Anthony’s Church in Colombo.

In this file photo Prime MInister Narendra Modi, with Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith (left) and Ranil Wickremesinghe (right), at St. Anthony’s Church in Colombo.   | Photo Credit: AFP

We should His commitment to truth, service and justice on this day, says the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 10, 2020, remembered Jesus Christ on Good Friday, saying he devoted his life to serve others.

Also read: Pope guides locked-down world through virtual Easter

“Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice,” Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter.

He said we should remember Lord Christ and His commitment to truth, service and justice on this day.

Good Friday is a solemn day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 9:27:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-recalls-courage-and-righteousness-of-jesus-christ-on-good-friday/article31305386.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY