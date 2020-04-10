PM Modi recalls courage and righteousness of Jesus Christ on Good Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 10, 2020, remembered Jesus Christ on Good Friday, saying he devoted his life to serve others.
“Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice,” Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter.
He said we should remember Lord Christ and His commitment to truth, service and justice on this day.
Good Friday is a solemn day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
