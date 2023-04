PM Modi recalls Christ’s sacrifice on Good Friday

April 07, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated April 09, 2023 02:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

May the thoughts of Jesus Christ, who withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion, keep inspiring people, he tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday. He tweeted, "Today on Good Friday, we recall the spirit of sacrifice Lord Christ was blessed with. He withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion. May the thoughts of Lord Christ keep inspiring people." ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics easter / religion and belief / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / christianity / religious leader

