PM Modi 'really going out of his way' to work with Sikh community: Darshan Singh Dhaliwal

January 06, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - Washington

"I think Modi is doing a lot for the Sikh community. He's doing a lot for the country, but especially for the Sikhs he is doing a lot. And I don't know what else can he do? He is really going out of his way to work with the Sikh community," he said.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "really going out of his way" to work with the Sikh community, both inside and outside India, Indian-American businessman and philanthropist Darshan Singh Dhaliwal has said. Mr. Dhaliwal has been selected as one of the 27 recipients of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman this year.

"I think Modi is doing a lot for the Sikh community. He's doing a lot for the country, but especially for the Sikhs he is doing a lot. And I don't know what else can he do? He is really going out of his way to work with the Sikh community," he told PTI on January 5 in an interview.

Mr. Dhaliwal is one of the two recipients from the U.S. of this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest honour given by the Indian government to people of Indian origin. Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO of FedEx, is the other awardee.

The two along with other recipients would be presented the prestigious award by the Indian President during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore from January 8-10.

Originally from Punjab, Mr. Dhaliwal immigrated to the U.S. in 1972. He along with his brothers started their business in the gasoline and real estate sectors. He has multiple businesses including over 1,000 petrol stations with a reported annual sales of $2 billion.

"I'm really thankful to the Indian government (for this award). I was actually surprised (when I saw my name among the awardees). It came as a shock to me that I'm getting the reward,” said Mr. Dhaliwal, who leaves this week for India to attend the PBD meeting in Indore.

"I think we have got the best Prime Minister. We should work with him and help him to achieve what he wants to do. He's doing great for the country and when India does good, we (people of Indian origin) do good,” Mr. Dhaliwal said in response to a question.

