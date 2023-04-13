PM Modi raises security of High Commission with British counterpart Rishi Sunak

April 13, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 13, 2023 held a telephone conversation with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and raised the issue of security of the Indian High Commission in London. An official statement said PM Modi also pressed Mr Sunak for the “return of economic offenders” and the two leaders also agreed to conclude a “mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement” between the two countries.

“PM Modi raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK Government. PM Rishi Sunak conveyed that the U.K. considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of security of the Indian Mission and its personnel,” an official press release stated.

The discussion between the two leaders came on a day when the Enforcement Directorate initiated inquiry against the BBC India under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The BBC has been in the middle of a diplomatic spat between the two sides since the channel telecast a controversial documentary on Prime Minister Modi in January. This was followed by an incident of vandalism at the Indian High Commission on March 19 when a pro-Khalistan protester brought down the Indian tricolor outside the mission. India has been pressing the UK to ensure justice in the case by apprehending the perpetrators of the act.

Earlier the Official Spokesperson on April 13, 2023 said the security for the Indian High Commission and the Indian personnel stationed in the UK is part of an “ongoing conversation” that Delhi is holding with London, adding “We wanted to see action on the ground. We have been urging host countries including the UK to take action against those who vandalised the flag and as well as High Commission, identify them, take action against the perpetrators.” Earlier, news reports in the UK media had suggested that India had “disengaged” from the FTA talks which were however denied by the South Block who termed the reports as “baseless”.

Mr Modi invited Mr Sunak for the G20 summit and the British PM responded by appreciating the progress of G20 under the Indian Presidency.

“PM Modi also raised the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK. He sought progress on the return of these fugitives so that they can appear before the Indian judicial system,” the official press note stated. The two leaders also exchanged Baisakhi-greetings during the telephone conversation.