PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying homage to his father and former Prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at veer bhoomi, in New Delhi on Friday, August 20, 2021.   | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, August 20, 2021 paid tributes to Congress leader and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary. Born in 1944, Gandhi was the prime minister during 1984-89 and was assassinated in a terrorist attack in 1991.

Also read: Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination and the downfall of LTTE

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paied homage to his father and former Prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Veer bhoomi, in New Delhi today.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary."


