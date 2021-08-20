PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

The former PM led the Congress government between 1984-89.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, August 20, 2021 paid tributes to Congress leader and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary. Born in 1944, Gandhi was the prime minister during 1984-89 and was assassinated in a terrorist attack in 1991.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paied homage to his father and former Prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Veer bhoomi, in New Delhi today.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary."