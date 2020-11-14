PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru

Born in 1889, Nehru remains India’s longest serving Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

“My humble tributes to the country’s first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary,” Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

Mr. Naidu said Nehru will always be remembered for his contribution to building a modern India.

Mr. Naidu also extended greetings on Children’s Day which is observed on Nehru’s birth anniversary as a tribute to his contribution towards the development of the nation and his love for children.

“My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his contribution to building a modern India,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Mr. Naidu.

Mr. Naidu in another tweet said children are the future of the country and must be nurtured with love and care.

“The values of honesty, integrity, respecting elders along with the importance of Indian culture and harmonious co-existence with nature must be inculcated in the children from the very beginning,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi lauded the contribution of his great grandfather. “Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism & modern outlook,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Our endeavour must be to conserve these values,” he added.

Mr. Gandhi also offered floral tributes at Shanti Vana here on the 131st birth anniversary of Nehru.