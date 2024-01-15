PM Modi, Putin discuss developments in India-Russia strategic partnership

January 15, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15 had a "good conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they discussed various positive developments in the two countries' "special and privileged strategic partnership".

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said he and Mr. Putin also agreed to chalk out a road map for future initiatives.

"Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia's Presidency of the BRICS," the Prime Minister said.

The two leaders “expressed interest in further intensifying mutually beneficial bilateral ties” and touched upon “the situation in Ukraine”, according to a statement posted on the Kremlin’s website.

They also wished each other success in upcoming Parliamentary elections in India and a Presidential poll in Russia, it said.

