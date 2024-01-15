ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi, Putin discuss developments in India-Russia strategic partnership

January 15, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PM Modi said he and Mr. Putin also agreed to chalk out a road map for future initiatives

Agencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. File. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15 had a "good conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they discussed various positive developments in the two countries' "special and privileged strategic partnership".

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said he and Mr. Putin also agreed to chalk out a road map for future initiatives.

"Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia's Presidency of the BRICS," the Prime Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The two leaders “expressed interest in further intensifying mutually beneficial bilateral ties” and touched upon “the situation in Ukraine”, according to a statement posted on the Kremlin’s website.

They also wished each other success in upcoming Parliamentary elections in India and a Presidential poll in Russia, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US