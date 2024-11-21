PM Modi proposes 7 key pillars to strengthen ties between India, ‘CARICOM’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) proposed seven key pillars to strengthen ties between India and 'CARICOM' as he held talks with the Caribbean partner countries, focusing on areas such as trade, technology, and tourism, among others.

Mr. Modi, who arrived in Guyana on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) — the first visit by an Indian head of State in more than 50 years — made the remarks as he joined leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the second India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana.

They discussed ways to strengthen ties in areas such as economic cooperation, agriculture and food security, health and pharmaceuticals, and science and innovations.

During the summit, Mr. Modi proposed seven key pillars to strengthen ties between India and 'CARICOM'.

Mr. Modi also said that “to promote the five Ts — trade, technology, tourism, talent, and tradition — an online portal could be made to connect the private sector and stakeholders of all countries.”

“India is moving ahead in the SME (small and medium enterprises) sector. During the India-CARICOM meeting last year, we announced a grant of one million dollars for SME sectors. We should focus on its implementation now,” Mr. Modi said.

CARICOM Heads of Government and the Prime Minister last met in 2019 on the margins of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where they discussed cooperation modalities in renewable energy and climate change through a USD 150 million credit line from India.

During the summit, Guyana President Irfaan Ali said, “(I want to) thank you and the people of India for your selfless attributes when you delivered to this region the first set of vaccines during the COVID pandemic.”

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, there are around 3,20,000 people of Indian origin in Guyana.

The Prime Minister arrived in Guyana from Brazil, where he attended the G-20 Summit and also met with global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Earlier, Mr. Modi travelled to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.

