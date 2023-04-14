ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to Ambedkar

April 14, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST - New Delhi

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar dedicated his life to the empowerment of the deprived and exploited sections of society, PM Modi tweeted on the 132nd birth anniversary of the Dalit icon

ANI, PTI

File photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on April 14 paid tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a social reformer, economist, jurist and the architect of India's Constitution, on his birth anniversary.

He dedicated his life to the empowerment of the deprived and the exploited sections of society, Mr. Modi tweeted, posting an audio clip of his earlier remarks on Ambedkar's life.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings on the occasion of the 132nd birth anniversary of the Dalit icon and the father of the Constitution.

Taking to Twitter, Ms. Murmu said, “I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.”

“A symbol of knowledge and prodigy, Dr. Ambedkar worked untiringly, even in adverse circumstances, as an educationist, legal expert, economist, politician and social reformer and spread knowledge for the welfare of the nation. His basic mantra - Educate, Organize & struggle to bring the deprived community into the mainstream of society, will always remain relevant,” she said.

She added that Ambedkar’s unwavering faith in the rule of law and commitment to social and economic equality is the backbone of India’s democracy.

“On this occasion, let us take a pledge to adopt the ideals and life values of Dr. Ambedkar and keep moving forward for creating an egalitarian and prosperous nation & society,” she further stated.

Born in 1891 in a Dalit family in Maharashtra, Ambedkar rose from a humble background to become a leading voice of the marginalised people during the freedom struggle and is credited with introducing several social reforms.

