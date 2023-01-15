PM Modi, President extend greetings on Army Day

January 15, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - New Delhi

On the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15 lauded the Indian Army, saying the soldiers have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis.

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

"On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

"They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings and said soldiers have always pushed the frontiers of valour besides acting as saviours in times of calamities.

"I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," she said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hailed soldiers and veterans, and said the people are forever indebted to them for their unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also lauded the Indian Army and said every soldier is full of bravery, patriotism and sacrifice.

In a tweet, Mr. Kharge said, “Salutations to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and gratitude to their families, on the occasion of Indian Army Day.” “We are forever indebted to your unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice,” the Congress president said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr. Gandhi said, “Bravery, patriotism and sacrifice – every soldier of our army is full of these.” He also extended best wishes on Army Day to all the jawans, ex-servicemen and their families for their sacrifice and dedication.

In a tweet, the Congress said, “On Indian Army Day, we salute the jawans of the Indian Army for their selfless service to the nation and also remember the proud day when the Indian Army got its first Indian Commander-in-chief, K.M. Cariappa, to lead & administer the operations of the army.”