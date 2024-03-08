March 08, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, March 8, 2024, presented the first ever National Creators' Awards at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Among those awarded were Pankhti Pandey, who got the award in 'Green Champion' category, Keerthika Govindasamy got it for best story teller, singer Maithili Thakur got the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year award', Gaurav Chaudhary for the Best Creator in Tech Category and Kamiya Jani for the Favourite Travel Creator.

The awards have been envisioned as a launch pad for the use of creativity to drive positive change.

The awards are an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education and gaming.

More than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received.

Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories.

Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.

20 categories

The awards were given across 20 categories, including in best storyteller, the disruptor, celebrity creator, green champion, best creator for social change, most impactful agri creator, cultural ambassador, best travel creator, swachhta ambassador, new India champion, tech creator, heritage fashion, most creative creator (male and female), best creator in food category, best creator in education and international creator award.

