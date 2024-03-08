GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi presents first ever National Creators' Awards

The awards have been envisioned as a launch pad for the use of creativity to drive positive change.

March 08, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents Creators Award during the National Creators Awards 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Friday, March 8. 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents Creators Award during the National Creators Awards 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Friday, March 8. 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, March 8, 2024, presented the first ever National Creators' Awards at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Among those awarded were Pankhti Pandey, who got the award in 'Green Champion' category, Keerthika Govindasamy got it for best story teller, singer Maithili Thakur got the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year award', Gaurav Chaudhary for the Best Creator in Tech Category and Kamiya Jani for the Favourite Travel Creator.

Also read: We have a settled tradition of storytelling and ‘Katha’ in our society: PM Modi

The awards have been envisioned as a launch pad for the use of creativity to drive positive change.

The awards are an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education and gaming.

More than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received.

Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories.

Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.

20 categories

The awards were given across 20 categories, including in best storyteller, the disruptor, celebrity creator, green champion, best creator for social change, most impactful agri creator, cultural ambassador, best travel creator, swachhta ambassador, new India champion, tech creator, heritage fashion, most creative creator (male and female), best creator in food category, best creator in education and international creator award.

Related Topics

award and prize / government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.