PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to martyrs at Jallianwala Bagh on Twitter

April 13, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 13 paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, saying their great sacrifice inspires us to work even harder to fulfil the dreams of great freedom fighters and build a strong and developed India.

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted the British colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar.

"I recall the sacrifices of all those martyred on this day in Jallianwala Bagh," Modi said on Twitter.

"Their great sacrifice inspires us to work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters and build a strong and developed India," he said.

