PM Modi praises Gujarat BJP, says it is an example of how party organisation can win polls

December 14, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The BJP’s parliamentary party on Wednesday felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the party’s seventh straight win in the Gujarat Assembly polls, that too with a record-breaking margin, a victory Mr. Modi credited to the BJP’s organisation at a meeting of the party’s MPs.

This was the first meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary party in the current Winter Session.

In turn, the Prime Minister praised the Gujarat unit, especially its president C.R. Paatil, and said the victory is owed to the BJP’s organisational strength. “Prime Minister Modi gave credit for Gujarat’s victory to Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Paatil and BJP national president J.P. Nadda and the workers of the party,” Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters after the meeting.

According to Mr. Joshi, Mr. Modi also called on MPs to ensure the success of the G-20 meet to be held in India next year, and to treat it not as a government or a BJP programme but as India’s programme. Sources present at the meeting told The Hindu that Mr. Modi contrasted the Left Front’s long rule in West Bengal and the BJP’s in Gujarat, stating, “West Bengal too has seen 27 years of same party government but became badhaal (ruins) and we had 27 years in Gujarat and look where we stand.”

He heaped praise on Mr. Paatil and said the BJP’s victory demonstrated how the party’s organisation helps it register significant victories. He pointed out to the “ panna (page) committee” system — every page has details of at least 30 voters in the area for micro-management — put in place by Mr. Paatil, while never grabbing the spotlight, as being a contributor to the party’s success.

“A presentation was given by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the economic situation of the country as to how India has become the fastest growing economy and inflation has also been controlled as compared to other countries,” Mr. Joshi added.