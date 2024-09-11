ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi pitches India to chip makers, talks of supply chain resilience

Updated - September 11, 2024 02:46 pm IST - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Modi emphasises importance of resilient supply chains and boosting investments in semiconductor manufacturing for economic growth

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the inauguration of SEMICON India 2024, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, September 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) said resilience of supply chains is critical for the economy as he made a pitch to boost investments in domestic manufacturing of semiconductors – the foundation of everything from smartphone to EV and AI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the SEMICON 2024 conference on the outskirts of the national capital, the Prime Minister said the COVID pandemic showed the importance of the supply chain and underscored the need to act to ward off any disruption.

“Resilience of the supply chain is very important,” he said. “India is working to create the same in different sectors of the economy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The world witnessed supply shocks during COVID-19, as stringent measures to control the spread of pandemic in China affected the industries and sectors dependent on imports from that country. One of the sectors impacted was chips that form a critical part of every electronic device.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cabinet approves ₹3,300 crore for Kaynes Semicon plant in Gujarat

Prime Minister showcased India’s reformist regime, stable policies and a market that has tasted technology to make a strong pitch for investments in semiconductor manufacturing.

“It is our dream to have an Indian-made chip in every device in the world,” he said and added that “We will do everything that is needed to make India a semiconductor powerhouse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking of steps taken by his government to boost semiconductor manufacturing, he said a reformist government, a growing manufacturing base and an aspirational market that has tasted technology provide a ‘Three-D Power’ for chip making in the country.

How are semiconductors fabricated? | Explained

“Today’s India inspires confidence in the world. When the chips are down, you can bet on India,” he said.

He said investment of over ₹1.5 lakh crore has already been committed in semiconductor manufacturing and many projects are in pipeline.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US