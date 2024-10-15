ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi pitches for framing global digital framework for ethical use of technology

Updated - October 15, 2024 12:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PM Modi was speaking after inugurating the first-ever telecom standard conference organised by the U.N.’s International Telecommunication Union in India as well as the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on October 15, 2024.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (left) at an exhibition at ITU World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly, in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) made a fervent pitch for framing of a global digital framework, with clear-cut dos and don'ts for ethical use of technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) and India Mobile Congress (IMC) here, he said just like the aviation sector, where the global community has framed a comprehensive framework, the digital world too needs rules and regulations.

Global institutions, he said, should come together to work out dos and don'ts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to emphasise on ethical use of AI with security, dignity, equity being at the centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Talking of India's experience, he said after the expeditious roll out, 5G telecom services are now available in most places across the country and work on 6G has already begun.

Giving out statistics, the Prime Minister said India has in the last decade become an exporter of mobile phones from being an importer, and has laid an optic fibre network that is eight-time more than the distance between earth and the moon.

ADVERTISEMENT

India's digital vision that was unveiled in 2014 rests on four pillars -- making devices cheaper, connectivity reaching all concerns, affordable data and digital-first, he said.

"We have made digital connectivity an effective tool for last-mile delivery," Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Modi said India is willing to share its experience of successful building of digital public infrastructure with the rest of the world.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US