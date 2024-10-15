GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi pitches for framing global digital framework for ethical use of technology

PM Modi was speaking after inugurating the first-ever telecom standard conference organised by the U.N.’s International Telecommunication Union in India as well as the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on October 15, 2024.

Updated - October 15, 2024 12:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (left) at an exhibition at ITU World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly, in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (left) at an exhibition at ITU World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly, in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) made a fervent pitch for framing of a global digital framework, with clear-cut dos and don'ts for ethical use of technology.

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) and India Mobile Congress (IMC) here, he said just like the aviation sector, where the global community has framed a comprehensive framework, the digital world too needs rules and regulations.

Global institutions, he said, should come together to work out dos and don'ts.

He went on to emphasise on ethical use of AI with security, dignity, equity being at the centre.

Talking of India's experience, he said after the expeditious roll out, 5G telecom services are now available in most places across the country and work on 6G has already begun.

Giving out statistics, the Prime Minister said India has in the last decade become an exporter of mobile phones from being an importer, and has laid an optic fibre network that is eight-time more than the distance between earth and the moon.

India's digital vision that was unveiled in 2014 rests on four pillars -- making devices cheaper, connectivity reaching all concerns, affordable data and digital-first, he said.

"We have made digital connectivity an effective tool for last-mile delivery," Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Modi said India is willing to share its experience of successful building of digital public infrastructure with the rest of the world.

Published - October 15, 2024 12:31 pm IST

