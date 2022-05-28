PM Modi pays tributes to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, May 28, 2022 paid tributes to Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar on his birth anniversary.
Veer Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra.
"Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar, the hardworking son of Maa Bharti, on his birth anniversary," Mr. Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
Mr. Modi also shared a photo montage on Savarkar with his own and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's voiceovers talking about the qualities and contributions of the Hindutva icon.
