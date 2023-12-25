ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi pays tributes to Vajpayee, Malaviya on their birth anniversary

December 25, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - New Delhi

PM Modi, along with President Droupadi Murmu, her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several ministers paid tributes to the BJP stalwart at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' here

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on his Birth Anniversary in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary, saying he worked to speed up the country's development all his life.

Mr. Modi, along with President Droupadi Murmu, her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several ministers paid tributes to the BJP stalwart at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' here.

Mr. Modi said on X, Vajpayee's dedication and spirit of service to the country will be a source of inspiration during the 'Amrit Kaal' -- the period until the centenary of India's Independence in 2047.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A great orator, Vajpayee was the popular face of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and then the Bharatiya Janata Party. His acceptability beyond ideological boundaries was a key reason behind the BJP drawing support from many parties as he ran a successful coalition government from 1999 to 2004.

In another post on X in Hindi, the Prime Minister paid tributes to noted freedom fighter and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary.

Mr. Malaviya's incomparable personality and work will inspire every generation in the country, the prime minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US