ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi pays tributes to Vajpayee, Malaviya on their birth anniversary

December 25, 2022 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary, and said his contribution to India is indelible.

Vajpayee led the BJP to power at the Centre in the 90s and remained India's prime minister for six years.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people." He also paid homage to freedom fighter and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said Malaviya, the key figure behind the foundation of the Banaras Hindu University, dedicated his life to empowering education sector and will always be remembered for this.

He was a great son of mother India, Mr. Modi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US