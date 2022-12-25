  1. EPaper
PM Modi pays tributes to Vajpayee, Malaviya on their birth anniversary

December 25, 2022 09:39 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on his 98th birth anniversary in Delhi on December 25, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on his 98th birth anniversary in Delhi on December 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary, and said his contribution to India is indelible.

Vajpayee led the BJP to power at the Centre in the 90s and remained India's prime minister for six years.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people." He also paid homage to freedom fighter and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary.

He said Malaviya, the key figure behind the foundation of the Banaras Hindu University, dedicated his life to empowering education sector and will always be remembered for this.

He was a great son of mother India, Mr. Modi said.

