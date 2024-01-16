ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi pays tributes to Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar

January 16, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated with a portrait of Thiruvalluvar, by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan during the Pongal celebrations, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, paid tributes to poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, saying his timeless teachings inspire society to focus on virtue and integrity, fostering a world of harmony and understanding.

Also read: Budget 2020 | When Thiruvalluvar met Modi

Mr. Modi said on X, "Today we celebrate Thiruvalluvar Day, commemorating the great Tamil sage whose profound wisdom in the Thirukkural guides us in several aspects of life. His timeless teachings inspire society to focus on virtue and integrity, fostering a world of harmony and understanding."

"We also reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision by embodying the universal values he championed," the Prime Minister added.

