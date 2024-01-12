GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary

Full of energy and dynamism, Swami Vivekananda's ideas and messages will inspire the youth all the time, PM Modi said in a post on X

January 12, 2024 09:50 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Swami Vivekananda. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, noting that he established Indian spiritualism and culture on the global stage.

Full of energy and dynamism, Swami Vivekananda's ideas and messages will inspire the youth all the time, PM Modi said in a post on X.

Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is observed as the National Youth Day.

PM Modi will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival in Maharashtra's Nashik later on Friday. The festival is organised every year on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary and will see participation of youths from across the country.

