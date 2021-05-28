PM Modi pays tributes to Savarkar on his birth anniversary

Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar.

New Delhi

28 May 2021 09:04 IST

Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra, and is seen as a hero, especially to parties and organisations which subscribe to Hindutva views.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to pioneering Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary. Tributes to the great freedom fighter and patriot Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, Mr. Modi tweeted. Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra, and is seen as a hero, especially to parties and organisations which subscribe to Hindutva views.