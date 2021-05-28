NationalNew Delhi 28 May 2021 09:04 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Savarkar on his birth anniversary
Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra, and is seen as a hero, especially to parties and organisations which subscribe to Hindutva views.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to pioneering Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary.
Tributes to the great freedom fighter and patriot Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, Mr. Modi tweeted.
