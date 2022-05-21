PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 21 paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

The former prime minister was assassinated in 1991 by terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu where he was on an election campaign. He was 46.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "On his death anniversary, paying tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi."

Remembering his father, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India.

“My father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India. He was a compassionate and kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy. I dearly miss him and fondly remember the time we spent together,” the Wayanad MP tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi paid homage to the former prime minister at Vir Bhumi in New Delhi. Senior party leaders P. Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot also paid tribute.

Death anniversary observed in Puducherry

Led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Puducherry observed the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

Mr. Rangasamy, along with Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, AINRC legislators U. Lakshmikanthan and S Ramesh garlanded the statue of Rajiv Gandhi. They also attended an all religion prayer meeting. After the prayer meeting, the Chief Minister administered the anti-terrorism pledge.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and Additional Director General of Police Anand Mohan were also present.

(With inputs from PTI)