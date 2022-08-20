PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

PTI August 20, 2022 09:04 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, August 20, 2022, paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary. India's youngest prime minister, Gandhi held office during 1984-89, the last time the Congress had a majority in Lok Sabha. He was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber in 1991. Mr. Modi tweeted, "On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi."



