PM Modi pays tributes to Rajendra Prasad on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to India's first President Rajendra Prasad and lauded him as a legendary leader who epitomized courage and scholarly zeal.

Born in 1884 in Bihar, Prasad was a leading freedom fighter and close associate of Mahatma Gandhi. He is the only President to have to serve two full terms.

"Remembering Dr. Rajendra Prasad Ji on his birth anniversary. A legendary leader, he epitomized courage and scholarly zeal. He was firmly rooted in India's culture and also had a futuristic vision for India's growth," Mr. Modi tweeted.