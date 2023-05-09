HamberMenu
PM Modi pays tributes to Rabindranath Tagore

May 09, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9 paid tributes to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary, saying he left an indelible mark on several areas.

He said, "On the occasion of his Jayanti, my tributes to Gurudev Tagore. From art to music and from education to literature, he has left an indelible mark across several areas. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision for a prosperous, progressive and enlightened India."

Tagore, a poet, playwright, composer, philosopher, painter and reformer, is also the first Asian Nobel laureate.

Tributes to Gopal Krishna Gokhale

PM Modi also paid tributes to freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary, lauding him as a stalwart of the Independence movement.

“He was also at the forefront of several efforts aimed at furthering education and social empowerment. His ideals influenced several people including Mahatma Gandhi,” PM Modi tweeted. Moderate and progressive, Gokhale was born in Maharashtra in 1866.

