PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying the Father of the Nation will continue to inspire people to build a strong, capable and prosperous country.

“A tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The ideals of Bapu will continue to inspire us to build a strong, capable and prosperous New India,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Mahatma was assassinated here on this day in 1948.