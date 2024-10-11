PM Modi pays tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 11, 2024) paid tributes to socialist stalwart and anti-Emergency movement icon Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, he said Narayan dedicated his life to bringing positive change in the country and society. His personality and ideals will remain an inspiration for every generation, he said.

Mr. Modi also paid homage to Nanaji Deshmukh, a leading member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his birth anniversary.

Mr. Modi said, his dedication and service for the empowerment of villagers, especially the deprived sections, will always be remembered.

A fierce socialist and freedom fighter, Narayan, fondly called JP, led a popular movement against the Indira Gandhi government's alleged corruption and repressive politics in the 70s before she imposed an Emergency.

He then united Opposition parties and rallied the masses against Congress in the first election after the Emergency in 1977, scripting a crushing defeat for the ruling party.

Associated with the RSS, Deshmukh was an active member of the anti-emergency movement and later quit politics to become a social activist who dedicated his life to improving the lives of villagers, especially in the Bundelkhand region.

Both Narayan and Deshmukh are recipients of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

