GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi pays tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Jayaprakash Narayan dedicated his life to bringing positive change in the country and society

Published - October 11, 2024 10:03 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 11, 2024) paid tributes to socialist stalwart and anti-Emergency movement icon Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, he said Narayan dedicated his life to bringing positive change in the country and society. His personality and ideals will remain an inspiration for every generation, he said.

Mr. Modi also paid homage to Nanaji Deshmukh, a leading member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his birth anniversary.

Mr. Modi said, his dedication and service for the empowerment of villagers, especially the deprived sections, will always be remembered.

A fierce socialist and freedom fighter, Narayan, fondly called JP, led a popular movement against the Indira Gandhi government's alleged corruption and repressive politics in the 70s before she imposed an Emergency.

He then united Opposition parties and rallied the masses against Congress in the first election after the Emergency in 1977, scripting a crushing defeat for the ruling party.

Associated with the RSS, Deshmukh was an active member of the anti-emergency movement and later quit politics to become a social activist who dedicated his life to improving the lives of villagers, especially in the Bundelkhand region.

Both Narayan and Deshmukh are recipients of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

Published - October 11, 2024 10:03 am IST

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.