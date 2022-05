Prime Minister Narendra Modi

May 27, 2022 09:44 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary on Friday, May 27, 2022

Nehru, the first prime minister of India, held office between August 1947 and May 1964. He passed away on May 27, 1964.

"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary," Mr. Modi tweeted.