PM Modi pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary on Friday, May 27, 2022
Nehru, the first prime minister of India, held office between August 1947 and May 1964. He passed away on May 27, 1964.
"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary," Mr. Modi tweeted.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.