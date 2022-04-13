National

PM Modi pays tributes to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims

A general view shows the renovated Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs’ Memorial in Amritsar

A general view shows the renovated Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs’ Memorial in Amritsar | Photo Credit: AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to people killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919 and said their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations.

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Acts, which granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation in what became one of the most brutal turns in their occupation of India. 

"Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year," Mr. Modi said in a tweet.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi
Punjab
history
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2022 9:33:08 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-pays-tributes-to-jallianwala-bagh-massacre-victims/article65316933.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY