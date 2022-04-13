PM Modi pays tributes to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims

PTI April 13, 2022 09:29 IST

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Acts were gunned down by British forces in 1919

A general view shows the renovated Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs’ Memorial in Amritsar | Photo Credit: AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to people killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919 and said their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Acts, which granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation in what became one of the most brutal turns in their occupation of India. Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year. https://t.co/zjqdqoD0q2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2022 "Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year," Mr. Modi said in a tweet.



