PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during Partition

August 14, 2023 09:56 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - New Delhi

‘This day is also a reminder of the tribulation and struggle of those who were forced to migrate,’ says PM Modi on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

PTI

‘Gandhiji with Jinna during partition’ - a display at Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in presence of President Pranab Mukherjee on July 25, 2016. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, August 14, 2023 paid tributes to those who lost their lives during India's partition and recalled the sufferings of people in that period on the occasion of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

At the historic conference in New Delhi on June 07, 1947 at which Lord Mountbatten disclosed Britain's "partition" plan for India. (left to right) Jawaharlal Nehru, Lord Ismay, Adviser to the Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, and M.A. Jinnah, President of the All-India Muslim League. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

He said it is an occasion to remember the Indians who lost their lives during the Partition, a reference to the large-scale communal violence at that time.

This day is also a reminder of the tribulation and struggle of those who were forced to migrate, he said, paying tributes to them.

Mr. Modi had announced in 2021 that August 14 will be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

