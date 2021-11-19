PM Modi pays tributes to Guru Nanak, Rani Lakshmibai, Indira Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

New Delhi

19 November 2021 08:54 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, November 19, 2021, paid tributes to Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on his birth anniversary, saying his vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires people.

Mr. Modi also paid tributes to Rani Lakshmibai, the Jhansi queen who had died fighting the British forces, saying she has a special place in the history of India and her bravery will not be forgotten by generations.

The Prime Minister is travelling to Jhansi on Friday to launch development projects and also to hand over indigenous defence equipment to the three military chiefs. Offering homage to the first Sikh guru, he tweeted, "On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's emphasis on serving others is also very motivating."

The Prime Minister also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

"I pay my tributes to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," Mr. Modi tweeted.